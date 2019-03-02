FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1183

Spekul:
Shall we ride to the low of the eu and the pound today?)
 
iIDLERr:
The old one said not to swing the brush too much
yes I know, but why would Europe need a strong euro right now when there's an oops... to parity... that's where the euras belong.
 
And who says Ubuntu never hangs. Ubuntu does nothing else but hang!
 
not all at once, we need to do some work, get the passengers on the other train.
 
The conclusion is inescapable. Why Ubuntu is free, because no one will buy it for money.
 
Ubuntu's new one is even more messed up than MelcoMint!!! You need a powerful hardware!!! Either install XUbuntu - everything will fly!!!
 
Thanks!
 
pound on the level, harrier on the level - the very entrances...
 
on the level of what?
 
the fuck knows...
