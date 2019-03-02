FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 988
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it's not that simple =)
Do you want me to plug in a VPS and display the dynamics by the second? ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
You don't need much precision there, these levels change slowly and for the medium term even insignificantly, they are more like benchmarks for opening and locking trades.
Do you want me to plug in a VPS and display the dynamics by the second? ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
You don't need much precision there, these levels change slowly and in the medium term even insignificantly, they are rather benchmarks for opening and locking trades.
yep... but for intraday too... we came here to make money, not to snot and sit on losses.
For intraday both yesterday and today on the pound bai. I should also say that intraday is very tense and does not pay off, it is better to enter rarely, but from the border.
Think about the situation even with Ilya, what is better - to hold a sell on gold from 1270 or to open and close every day? Somewhere one for the other in terms of money, but a huge waste of time.
So it's better to just look at the terminal until you see what's the sweetest)))
For an intrade both yesterday and today on the pound bai. I will also say that intraday is very strenuous and does not pay for itself, better to enter rarely but from the limits.
Yeah, the arrows aren't wrong=) condition of guaranteed 50pp =)
Yes and the turkey showed people down and price wants to go up =)
Yeah, the arrows are not wrong=) condition of guaranteed 50pp =)
Yeah and the indicator showed people down and price wants to go up =)
No, well, if there's something to talk to a person about, then there is, but Sensei's sticks, grails, dashes and "disks" after a stoner))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
It's your and my fault anyway =)) they need a number and how much to weigh in grams =))
You can't imagine how many complaints there have been, like "why doesn't anyone give ready-made diagrams" )))))
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12218684#post12218684
They started sending them to us and everything got better.)
You can't imagine how many complaints there have been, like "why doesn't anyone give ready-made diagrams" )))))
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12218684#post12218684
They started sending it to me and it all worked out.)
that's how long it took you to learn for your level of knowledge?
and how much you still don't know?
that's how long it took you to learn for your level of knowledge ???
and how much is still to be learned ???
Two years ago six months and now three months. That's a lot. It's learnable, but it's not enough time.)
What the fuck are you looking at? ))))
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/