FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 955

also closed the take


 
yurchenko:
Even yesterday!


 
chepikds:


It's not a 100 pips move for gold! I don't do pips. The chart was a week's chart, look at it! And save the picture.
 
yurchenko:
Wait, where there's 100, there's 200, and I saved the chart for posterity.
 
chepikds:


still waiting for the moon...

it's going to crash...

 
yurchenko:
With sage we'll wait for 1.57...- 1.63... on the pound?
 
Lesorub:

I'm waiting too...
 
chepikds:
I'm waiting too...
 
2485 on the moon is the key level.
 
Lesorub:
