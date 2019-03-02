FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1034

artikul:
Do you wake up in your trousers? )))
you get so bent out of shape in a day..... he means family trousers.)
 
_new-rena:


parity - always 1.0000000

there is always a margin of error.
How about 0.9900 ? or 0.9800 ?

thank you !
here's the chiff going to parity. i think the margin of error can be estimated from it
 
_new-rena:
you get so bent out of shape in a day..... he means family trousers.)
or pants?

thank you !
 

Ishim, you've got some sense.)

Look, a green bull radical )))) By buy energy, by oscillator sell )))) Prog refused takei and set all orders to Boo and removed the Sell Limiters )))). If the oscillator shows some buying, we will go up ))))

naturally)
 
Listen, the program is smarter than you - not so stubborn and the trousers were traders ))))))))))))))
with MetaSoft4 written on them.)
 
don't mess with radicals - they will cut you down (((
 
meanwhile, the progromancer has broken through a local low

