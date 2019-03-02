FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 915
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
snapped up the euro-limit:
If you think about using owl for all timeframes, each one will have its own signal, so you can handle both short and mid-term trends... like a trend indicator
I think these are unnecessary filters. I would like to deal with them.
If you've solved these problems properly, they will go better.
I've got a euro-limit:
at least someone's busy with predictions.
Thank you.
I think these are unnecessary filters. I would like to deal with them.
I think that these should be sorted out on the minutes, then move the program higher on the TF.
At least someone's busy making predictions.
Thank you.
I'm not talking about filters ... I'm talking about an anthill ... I mean, you can't kill them all at once.
indicator is a filter.
You don't get it again...))) Never mind.
the indicator is a price quotient filter.
ah. i.e. open several orders and each one must follow a different path?