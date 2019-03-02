FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 915

snapped up the euro-limit:


azfaraon:
If you think about using owl for all timeframes, each one will have its own signal, so you can handle both short and mid-term trends... like a trend indicator

I think these are unnecessary filters. I would like to deal with them.

If you've solved these problems properly, they will go better.

 
Lesorub:

_new-rena:

I think that these should be sorted out on the minutes, then move the program higher on the TF.

I'm not talking about filters, I'm talking about an anthill (ants), that is, you can't kill them all at once.
 
wild_hedgehog:

it's a byad, not a bye !!!
azfaraon:
The indicator is a price quotient filter.
_new-rena:
You don't get it again...))) All right, forget it.
azfaraon:
Ahhhh. i.e. open several orders and each one to go its own way?
_new-rena:
he says that, for every tf, one owl =)
_new-rena:
ah. i.e. open several orders and each one must follow a different path?
Right ... the only way to make money ...
