FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1414
The sellers are about to ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow
SOS, what to do, everything in the cup has run out on the Eura???
You were right, the stops were blown off, probably early to sell.
Touma showed me the trick with the glass. It seems to be free at all. There's even MAs on ticks)))) I laughed, and ... and then ... I got back on the chair).
And so - falling (Ishim's forecast - up.....), then in the meta clearly.... Above is resistance, below is support, we are exactly in the middle...
it's simpler: opening day below MA3 at the opening, trending down, sit the day
same for the pound - buy day.
I wrote it all in the morning and now I'm selling the pound...
there's an entry on the audi:
and the euras are over...
All the racket gentlemen traders? =)
Anything to say on our hysteria ? or would it be good to show a drawing .
Thank you !
Ashamed to ask during the day...
Where was the end of the profurset ? yellow line or 1.0810
thanks !