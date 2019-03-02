FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1414

New comment
 
Speculator_:

The sellers are about to ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow

You were right to have the stops blown off, may have gone into sales early.
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

SOS, what to do, everything in the cup has run out on the Eura???

Touma showed me the trick with the glass. It seems to be free at all. There's even MAs on ticks)))) I laughed, and ... and then ... I got back on the chair).

And so - falling (Ishim's forecast - up.....), then in the meta clearly.... Above is resistance, below is support, we are exactly in the middle, levels are +/- 70 farts...

 
vaz:
You were right, the stops were blown off, probably early to sell.
My guess is that it's too early to sell the pound to the dollar as the euro to the dollar is up at least 150 pips on the four digits. I bought the euro!
 
_new-rena:

Touma showed me the trick with the glass. It seems to be free at all. There's even MAs on ticks)))) I laughed, and ... and then ... I got back on the chair).

And so - falling (Ishim's forecast - up.....), then in the meta clearly.... Above is resistance, below is support, we are exactly in the middle...

everything is simpler: the day's opening is below the MA3, the trend is down, the day sits

same for the pound - buy day

I wrote it all in the morning, now I'm selling the pound...


[Deleted]  
All the racket gentlemen traders? =)
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

it's simpler: opening day below MA3 at the opening, trending down, sit the day

same for the pound - buy day.

I wrote it all in the morning and now I'm selling the pound...

I may go lower - by targeting the resistance somewhere from April 13, if the others will start trampling.
 
Very big euro purchases ))))
 
Lesorub:

there's an entry on the audi:


and the euras are over...


Ashamed to ask during the day...
Where was the end of the profurset ? yellow line or 1.0810

thanks !
 
Myth63:
All the racket gentlemen traders? =)
Hi mister.)
Anything to say on our hysteria ? or would it be good to show a drawing .

Thank you !
 
tuma88:

Ashamed to ask during the day...
Where was the end of the profurset ? yellow line or 1.0810

thanks !
0810 was the end, didn't get there yet...
1...140714081409141014111412141314141415141614171418141914201421...2119
New comment