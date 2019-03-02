FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1410

[Deleted]  
tuma88:

The glass is poured dry).

Thanks for the drawings ;-)


now i see this picture))) oh yo, the quotes are different.....
 

while the cast...


 
Olegts:
I tried to make Fourier-based EAs, the optimisation was not impressive, maybe I missed something)))

I am looking at the EA for the handcraft, but for the handcraft I am looking at it now.

I am looking at it now. Thank you !
 
_new-rena:
I'm testing too. So far I like it) The main thing is to throw the forecast without thinking back - the signal is cooler....
it's nothing (((( (there will always be opponents)
 
Kino:

Looks like it ... if it doesn't break 1.077)


what is the result ?
Did it break through or not ?
1.0620 or further up ?


Wow ! 1.0707 and 1.0705 according to the forecaster )))


Thank you !
 
0570 - 0462 - 0374 will be there at all, geez, they don't lie...
 
Lesorub:
0570 - 0462 - 0374 will be there at all, fuck, they don't lie...
why do they have a decreasing period?

between 0570 and 0462 = 108 p.

0462 - 0374 =88

Does the trend give a signal to change?

Thank you !
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
0570 - 0462 - 0374 will be there at all, fecking hell, they don't lie...
Where do these targets come from ?
 
_new-rena:

on the forecaster if only to go into the counter-trand.
I'm watching for now.


Taking a break till tonight.

Thank you !
 
Ishim:
it's nonsense (((((there will always be opponents)
pay attention to no one !

There are predictions and consequences !

Thank you!
