FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1410
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The glass is poured dry).
Thanks for the drawings ;-)
while the cast...
I tried to make Fourier-based EAs, the optimisation was not impressive, maybe I missed something)))
I am looking at the EA for the handcraft, but for the handcraft I am looking at it now.
I am looking at it now. Thank you !
I'm testing too. So far I like it) The main thing is to throw the forecast without thinking back - the signal is cooler....
Looks like it ... if it doesn't break 1.077)
what is the result ?
Did it break through or not ?
1.0620 or further up ?
Wow ! 1.0707 and 1.0705 according to the forecaster )))
Thank you !
0570 - 0462 - 0374 will be there at all, fuck, they don't lie...
between 0570 and 0462 = 108 p.
0462 - 0374 =88
Does the trend give a signal to change?
Thank you !
0570 - 0462 - 0374 will be there at all, fecking hell, they don't lie...
on the forecaster if only to go into the counter-trand.
I'm watching for now.
Taking a break till tonight.
Thank you !
it's nonsense (((((there will always be opponents)
There are predictions and consequences !
Thank you!