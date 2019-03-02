FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 838
where are the pamm? signals? - Another naked analyst ((((, 2 days! - record! (i really lost a day on silver, it was a long time ago and i can't prove it((( 1st place is yours!))
I poured 3 times a day on a demo, while I was setting up the program)))) and that's because the leverage was flying from 100 to 2000 (an interesting demo for the first time)
I have a feeling I do not know what I need. )))) leverage is better to be stable nevertheless ...
I'm still sticking to selling on the eurik ...
I told you it's a fann and I'm changing it to a new one... I've withdrawn the money and am tuning a new one =) Ishim, at least read the topic before you write anything... ok????
As a submariner to a submariner, a musical salute from me to you! ))))) it's gonna be okay!
Pull out a PAMM. Only 15% loss... It only takes five minutes))) Don't be crazy)
be done )))!
Been tightening up lately, I see. Keep up the good work, take your time. Well, it's got to show that there's normal traders here.
I got home and there it was, did you take a buy on the Euro?
I don't have a buy in the signal. I don't trade the euro much, but I got in most of them =) 1 stop, i was outbid...
Have you seen the thread? I've cleaned out so much there! )))) Strange goes back and forth to Sensei and Teacher )))) left a few posts last...
No, I haven't. I haven't had the time. I just got a more or less good signal. I'm watching...