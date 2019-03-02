FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 629
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The news is being played up, but what has changed in the world?
The tin of the bystanders by 1261 ...
is the hole puncher in working order?
Those who invested in buying don't give a shit about world events.
I invested...
in selling the pound and the euro...
Those who invested the dough to buy don't give a shit about world events.
I invested...
in selling the pound and the euro...
Friday is a good day...
and the 13th...
after a good move...
Friday is a good day...
and the 13th...
and after a good move...
do you think the reverse will be beaten?
I'm not KUCKL...
on our time...
I invested...
in selling the pound and the euro...