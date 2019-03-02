FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 627

New comment
 
azfaraon:
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I'm in the way, tell me directly and I won't be here at all ... You can check everything I wrote, everything in the plus is closed ...
I've had enough of one lawyer minding his own business.)
[Deleted]  

or do you want to go back first and then agl? =) 5413 with a short stop

 
Myth63:

or do you want to go back first and then agl? =) 5413 with a short stop

nice)
 
Myth63:

or do you want to go back first and then agl? =) 5413 with a short stop.

I think a bit up, to the level, return and agles as you say)))

American kids got lazy, I used to love this hour, they were making such candles here))))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

I think a little up, to the level, return and agles as you say)))

Lazy American brats, and how I used to love this particular hour, they've been sandwiching such candles here)))

wait=)
 
Myth63:
wait=))
Nah, nobody needs him at night, the Indians don't know what to do with him)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Nah, nobody needs him at night, the Indians don't know what to do with him)))
we'll see =) 5413 obuponka =)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
we'll see =) 5413 is a dawning =)
If they don't go below 5395 they will probably go upwards =) to BU =) and sleep =)
 

happy holiday to all!

Friday the 13th...



and KUKL is fooling the people...


 
Lesorub:

happy holiday to all!

Friday the 13th...



and KUKL is fooling the people...


euros bought?
1...620621622623624625626627628629630631632633634...2119
New comment