FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1440
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Offer to buy USD JPY
I propose to sell the pound...
on the lunar news for another hour, and he's got a hissy fit...
I propose to sell the pound...
I assume it will go lower!
I will not sell EUR (neutral position) and I opened a position on JPY (which is the same)
ok. what was the loss on the pomme there at the very end? what was it?
// the grail does not provide for lochs!
ok. what was the loss on the pomme there at the very end? what was it?
// the grail does not provide for loki!
I have not fixed anything there, the drawdowns in the main system have continued (on eu pips), there is no grail there, I do not trade with loks. (I think you've already asked me about losing lots - you're stuck!)
It didn't sell well.
I didn't sell well.
the kiwi will pay off...
or pounddoba...