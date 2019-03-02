FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1364
Ideally, I see trading at maximum 1:2, with a depo of $10,000 or more. But, I find it very difficult to invest this amount, because I'm not going to risk this kind of money at the moment.
In any case, if someone will be able to suggest some literature (give me a link) I will be very thankful. Ready to learn, first of all on their own ...
And I deleted it.
For nothing.
It's a great book...
Jamison will kill the nerve cells and then there will definitely be nothing left to do but sit and dumb down. ))
Here is my forecast, until Wednesday! The Euro will go up at 0905, probably by Tuesday evening it will reach this level, then it will swing between 0880-0980 and the forecast for Thursday is different
But it is unlikely. The other day they said something about another interest rate hike in the summer. That should give the bears a boost.
I don't know, with a leverage of 1:10 the risk is greatly increased brokers call it conservative trading, do not beat the other person, so to speak, and also in their opinion, those who trade with high leverage like 1:500 are exposed to a significant risk - they are record-breakers in risk
The record risk takers are those who have sawdust or some other jelly-like substance in their heads, as a result of which they do not understand that whatever leverage you have does not change the price of the item. Only the value of the deposit changes. That's why the doughboy makes no difference what kind of leverage to trade with.
week eurobazaar:
