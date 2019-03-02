FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 935

Spekul:
Here we go with the stops on the eu
and on the sell orders now to dump downwards as an option, you never know what they're up to
 

Eurostat:

Would like to request from 1.1285, but not sure we'll be there...

 
It goes so fast that there's no desire to buy more))
 

Moose.

)))

Strange is still not here ... I thought he'd come out and say something to calm people down)))
 
azfaraon:
There's nothing to calm people down about. I'm just waiting for the moose.)
wild_hedgehog:
You always say the smartest things...
 
wild_hedgehog:
(it's going so fast that there's no desire to buy more...))
But someone is creating liquidity, it's obvious!
 
azfaraon:
Yeah, well, he's not the one who's the soothing one.)
 
azfaraon:
Strange's like a sleuth, he'll lead them into the woods, and then it's up to you...
