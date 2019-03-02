FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 935
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here we go with the stops on the eu
Eurostat:
Would like to request from 1.1285, but not sure we'll be there...
Moose.
)))
Strange is still not here... I thought he'd come out and say something to calm people down)))
What's there to calm down, I'm waiting for a moose.)
(it's going so fast that there's no desire to buy more...))
Well, he always seemed to say clever things...
Still no Strange... I thought he'd come out and say something to calm people down)))