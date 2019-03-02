FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 514
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"and you and me since we can't hear and we can't trade" that's your expression (we can't trade - you and me) I responded to. I think it's succinct - nothing personal. Good luck!
They say "it's a skating rink, where will the fish come from !"
Hears "it's a skating rink, there's fish!"
Probably a distant relative of my wife ))
Good luck to you too.
that's for me to decide, you need the stats! (yes - trolling doesn't need statistics)
You're a peculiar peculiar peculiar peculiar peculiar)))) Why are you running around with your predictions and statistics? The result is minus and you may as well walk on your ears) Woodpeckers only trade forecasts. If there were conditions for the same pound at 1.50, they were there and no matter how many dashes you draw, you will not learn to trade. If the price reached a certain point and the conditions for a deal are absent, there is no deal. You don't see it, you just open a deal and the result is minus. Go on shitting yourself))))
What I said about learning from you is true, watch and don't do as you do and everything will be good)))))
Write it on your forehead so you don't forget. Reference point and condition=transaction.
Below you can write in smaller letters to blend in, trade decisions based only on charts below the daily chart are made by brainless idiots.
Come on, you can't fit into the brain of a CUPLE, which means you're on an equal footing with everyone else.
what to measure with is an open question...
Come on, you can't fit into the brain of a CUPLE, which means you're on an equal footing with everyone else.
It's an open question...
Ilya, you can't see shit just because you're lazy.
And you comfort yourself with the fact that everyone else is just the same.
Ilya, you can't see shit just because you're lazy.
I get it, 95% of lazybones at the bazaar are fiddling their pears...
creating liquidity for you...
When will you invite me to the island?
I've been gone for an hour and there's already poop being thrown in all directions.)
Ilya, you can't see shit just because you're lazy.
And you comfort yourself with the fact that everyone else is just the same.
I don't need it...
I'm writing that you're just as bad as anyone else...
with the Audi and the Kiwi to the Jew.
what were the putocalls trending upwards and your sales?
if you did jump into the pound, you got lucky the day before yesterday....
you're going to lose today....
Ilya, Idler rand bought against the quid last week. Do you know why, have you even looked at his chart? No. A couple of people here may have looked. If you follow the criteria of today or tomorrow, you're going to lose.
he told me a long time ago, I looked it up...
and you don't jump on it
it's almost exactly the same for the eu to kiwi and audi...
so no need to make a hump here, what the bigwigs are up to, few know.
That's why I'm writing, it's up to everyone to measure it...