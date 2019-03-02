FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 9

pako:

I'm scratching out a page

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_settlements_options.html

.

oooh, they make that page from an excel file. they have it on their ftp at.... I don't remember the address. Strange has it somewhere... there's a daily pdf report somewhere. go to ftp.
 
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM
_new-rena:
oooh, they make that page from an excel file. they have it on their ftp at.... I don't remember the address. Strange has it somewhere... there's a daily pdf report somewhere. go to ftp.
That's the report)
 

euro

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_globex_options.html

And that Settlement that you, Paco, gave a link to, is the previous day's trading report, look at the date - 31 December, what is there to pull out?)

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_settlements_options.html

stranger:
That's a nice touch. I might do that when I have the time. Besides, I had half of it ready somewhere.

Thanks!

 
pako:

I couldn't find it, where is the OI?

It is clear that the update every 10 minutes

but the time in one place says 5.12.2014 in another 2.1.2015

and this is December expiry.

Expiration is 9.1.2015.

There is no OI there, pick the January contract ta m you have the December one.

JAN 2015

And what's at the top where you marked is the March futures data,

pako:

story how will you save for testing?
_new-rena:
how do you save the story for testing?
to a file, and the lines remain on the chart
 
pako:

everything has to be rewritten(((

Do you have to add or subtract to what?

or else I'll screw up something again.

on the call take volume 1.227 ---> strike 1.54 + Prior Settle 0.0189 = 1.5589 draw in MT level 1.5589 with volume 1.227 or?

.

So
