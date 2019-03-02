FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1209
Pound buy from the low.
No. No attractor... not yet, that's for sure.
Not yet, they won't let it go below 45 now. Ask the teacher for a tractor, he'll get it for you))))
for all the local murtaloms. the options market was created for banker sons. it doesn't mean anything at all. the theorist shoots a target once every 10 years.
Thank you. But that's not proof. Just another unsubstantiated one. ))
It would be great and much more interesting if you could show the results of the studies you mentioned earlier.
running ninza in the laptop...
is there a template with a footprint?
I'm a mathematician. My son gives me software. I type with one finger. So what do I tell you? Go through some Smirnov books, we'll have a chat.
I'm talking about the research you mentioned earlier. Do you remember? Can I see the results?
Or is it a secret? ))