FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 302

New comment
 
Vizard_:
http://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2015/html/is150122.en.html
Is that like, hello Lithuanians, now you're in the same fucked up position as the other 18 countries? ))))
 
Ishim:
The Canadian has nothing to do with the Jew (((.
You said it yourself - he will give strength to the Jew ...
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
What's the Canadian got to do with the euchre (((
It just seemed to me that Article hinted about the pattern - not bad, like... draw a Canadian)
 
_new-rena:
and I just thought he was hinting about the pattern - not bad, they say)
He was hinting at sclerosis))))
 
stranger:
You said it yourself - it will give strength to the eure...
no
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Where's your mashka below? )))))))

I don't know where it is at the bottom, only the Teacher knows. I close on total profit all in the terminal and reinvest.
[Deleted]  
Vizard_:
http://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2015/html/is150122.en.html
Well, it's a replay. I already looked at the first one. Thanks.
 
Ishim:
no

How not?!?! Sclerosis, Master?(((

What will give her strength?((

 
stranger:

You catch silver on the sell and you will raise your stake at once, you will be in the black as well, it will be a good move.

It's going to go up, then as soon as you see the upside reversal, it's going to be a sell.

Do you remember your Aussie prediction? (think i trade on it)
 

stranger:
Не, они их сначала терроризируют, а потом строят... из них мост!



Ishim:

These guys aren't building anything - they're grazing here, hello!

the eura is out of the pattern - and has not corrected anywhere, end of trend 1.06 - again if anything...

The euras can't come out of the pattern, the pattern was the wrong size...

Get the pattern to grow...

Files:
template_name.zip  3 kb
1...295296297298299300301302303304305306307308309...2119
New comment