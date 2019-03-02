FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 302
http://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2015/html/is150122.en.html
The Canadian has nothing to do with the Jew (((.
What's the Canadian got to do with the euchre (((
and I just thought he was hinting about the pattern - not bad, they say)
You said it yourself - it will give strength to the eure...
Where's your mashka below? )))))))
no
How not?!?! Sclerosis, Master?(((
What will give her strength?((
You catch silver on the sell and you will raise your stake at once, you will be in the black as well, it will be a good move.
It's going to go up, then as soon as you see the upside reversal, it's going to be a sell.
stranger:
Не, они их сначала терроризируют, а потом строят... из них мост!
These guys aren't building anything - they're grazing here, hello!
the eura is out of the pattern - and has not corrected anywhere, end of trend 1.06 - again if anything...
The euras can't come out of the pattern, the pattern was the wrong size...
Get the pattern to grow...