=) only he is on the downside and the others are on the upside =) that's the difference
Hi there !
Any predictions on the Eurochka pattern?
I know you should have a new pattern, not yesterday's.
Thank you!
...
I notice them the very next day (sometimes right away) and the due date is either immediately, or a little later, or the saddest thing is after how long.
But the paradox is that no matter how long the debt hangs around, it always bounces back, always. (it's like 5470, in fact it was 5477. 1 pips. there's a screenshot on the first page of the thread).
sometimes i trade in debt, sometimes bounces.
i got a good working day in my trading robot, i've got a good working day in my trading robot.
And the potonzoal is there for 10-20 SL 90-200 pikes. But if there is a bishop, one may get 30-40 and not bother with it till the next one.
It feels like everyone is trashing a shaman for dicking with the right hand, while they are dicking with the left, and argue that the other hand is by no means allowed ... forgetting that the outcome they both seek is the same, albeit politically incorrect.
What do you want to read here, mate? About the entry points to the trade? About the follow-through? Why this way and not that way? Well, nobody's gonna tell you all that here. Not here or anywhere else. People come here to talk, well, I do.)
The opponent unfortunately did not answer about the presence of any other pamphlets in the room. But confident in the profitability of their trade.
Meanwhile, looking at the shaman's pummeling, I see that there is some common sense there, otherwise the line would not look as it does. Although, there are those who trade on the equity curve, strange as it may seem.
So this is a forecast section, no? I was not going to trade according to forecasts of other traders. But instead of predictions there is a picture of modern art and forecasts in all directions in one screen))))
Well, I, for example, trade the pound, I wrote a forecast on it, what do I do next? Obviously, I would like to troll with Sensei)))
And the weekly channel limits are not that abstract)
I'm not interested in how someone trades, except the Guru, of course, he is my idol, and here's a sensible idea of trading, which helped me personally a lot, I heard it on this forum from Myth 2-2.5 years ago.
So 2.5-3-4 years ago you were posting forecasts and trading with no common sense right?
I am afraid to even ask what that thought was.