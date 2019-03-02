FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1268
What is an open buy or sell screen please
now a correction wave - position is neutral, at 1.06 I will close the sell (Adyn) and then there will be an overweight in the bai as the trend is up.
Ha, ha, ha, you want a skin and that's all you want?
We have to go to bed!
Do you think he will make it to 1.06
Speculator, you're cool.
What about volatility. Everything was known in advance. I'm sitting in front of the computer and thinking (about 16-40 - local - forum), they're really screwing with people...
opens both ways. one shines. don't be fooled.
You'd make a good deal, you wouldn't be insured.
The real deals are at Strange, at Myth (even though we swear), and at Ilya (even though he is a murtolome). And I don't believe in Speckul.
