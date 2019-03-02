FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 992
and draw some devils...
What have you got there? ))) Strange making waves again? )))
Listen to the old man )))) He's got a point - options are our HUGE thing ))))
Put it on :-D
And we need a eurik and if you can point the finger at the price for those who don't particularly get it
So I gave you the link, the dude poked 0735 this morning), come to him tomorrow and ask for it)
So I was out this morning! Are your forecasts timed?
Your fellow programmers don't know maths in primary schools, they all want to do simple things through the same))))
I just think it is unlikely that anyone will trade at night)
The prog is aiming to cover a bunch of orders at 05721 ))))) I should sleep at night instead of looking at the Euro ))))
There was no signal to buy. Until the gray line appeared.
1.0440 looks good.
Thanks !