FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 992

New comment
 
stranger:

and draw some devils...

And we need a eurik and if you can point the finger at the price for those who don't quite get it
 
artikul:
What have you got there? ))) Strange making waves again? )))
Your fellow programmers don't know maths in primary schools, they all want to do simple things in the same way))))
 
artikul:
Listen to the old man )))) He's got a point - options are our HUGE thing ))))
Put-in from the word put? :-D

Put it on :-D
 
Alexey:
And we need a eurik and if you can point the finger at the price for those who don't particularly get it
I gave you the link, the guy poked 0735 in the morning), come see him tomorrow and ask for it)
 
stranger:
So I gave you the link, the dude poked 0735 this morning), come to him tomorrow and ask for it)
So I wasn't there this morning! Are your forecasts handed out by time?
 
Alexey:
So I was out this morning! Are your forecasts timed?
I just think it's unlikely that anyone will trade the euro at night)
 
stranger:
Your fellow programmers don't know maths in primary schools, they all want to do simple things through the same))))
Because they write EAs for the market, while you need the market to program the EA itself)))
 
stranger:
I just think it is unlikely that anyone will trade at night)
Sometimes it's night, it's afternoon, it's evening and it's morning
 
The prog is aiming to cover a bunch of orders at 05721 )))) And you should sleep at night instead of staring at the Euromoney ))))
 
artikul:
The prog is aiming to cover a bunch of orders at 05721 ))))) I should sleep at night instead of looking at the Euro ))))

There was no signal to buy. Until the gray line appeared.
1.0440 looks good.



Thanks !
1...985986987988989990991992993994995996997998999...2119
New comment