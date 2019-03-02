FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1307

New comment
 
Alexey:
You publish and you don't know what! I don't believe it.
It's a fantasy about Guru's CDs. I think he got stoned again last night.
 
stranger:
It's a fantasy about the Master's CDs. He got a little high last night. He must have been stoned again.

I see, that's what he did yesterday.

Where's our flea-bitten man?

 
Is no one buying the EuroGad?
 
Lesorub:
Doesn't anyone buy the euro bastard?
They do, it just goes unnoticed
 
Alexey:
They buy it, it just goes unnoticed.

Yes, dolls and dolls, they are...

 
Lesorub:

Yes, dolls and dolls, they are...

Here I have it showing on M1 that buying is now concentrating, possible shot of air if the flat doesn't suck them out
 
Lesorub:
Is no one buying EuroGad?

If you buy or sell something, do you have to report it right away?)

I've told you a hundred times, no one cares about your deals, only sensible thoughts are of interest.

 
stranger:

If you buy or sell something, do you have to report it right away?)

I've told you a hundred times, no one cares about your deals, only sensible thoughts are of interest.

I'm not reporting, but I'm calling for the third day...

the eura and the kroon too...

 
Alexey:
My M1 shows that buying is concentrating now, possible air shot if the flat doesn't suck it out

and how do you see this concentrate?

EURNZD is about to launch...

[Deleted]  
didn't sell out 1.06.....
1...130013011302130313041305130613071308130913101311131213131314...2119
New comment