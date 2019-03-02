FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1307
You publish and you don't know what! I don't believe it.
It's a fantasy about the Master's CDs. He got a little high last night. He must have been stoned again.
I see, that's what he did yesterday.
Where's our flea-bitten man?
Doesn't anyone buy the euro bastard?
They buy it, it just goes unnoticed.
Yes, dolls and dolls, they are...
Is no one buying EuroGad?
If you buy or sell something, do you have to report it right away?)
I've told you a hundred times, no one cares about your deals, only sensible thoughts are of interest.
I'm not reporting, but I'm calling for the third day...
the eura and the kroon too...
My M1 shows that buying is concentrating now, possible air shot if the flat doesn't suck it out
and how do you see this concentrate?
EURNZD is about to launch...