FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 282
To equilibrium. ))
к 1.20?
yes, yes ... To the equilibrium, where else (the dotted yellow line is my selka ))))
yes, yes ... to the equilibrium, where else (the dotted yellow line is my selka ))))
I hope your Fiol level holds or we'll see 1.18.
I gave you the link this morning, it's all very well explained.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/318957
"Trade Recommendations.
Why would he do that?
There are no such levels, even if you count them.
stranger: Чтишь ли ты Учителя?)
Write a letter...
He won't say a word.)
Sensei, get out!
Let him write first - why would he do that?
there are no such levels, even if you count them.
Read...
Sensei, get out!
Everything is there, you can chat and ask.
Saw you - definitely not coming))))))))
I'm just a lost pilgrim... Looking for the light )))Should be a laughing stock...
Sensei, get out! Everyone's here ))))