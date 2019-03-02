FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 282

tol64:
To equilibrium. ))
wild_hedgehog:
к 1.20?

yes, yes ... To the equilibrium, where else (the dotted yellow line is my selka ))))


 
_new-rena:

yes, yes ... to the equilibrium, where else (the dotted yellow line is my selka ))))


I hope your Phil level will hold or we'll see 1.18
wild_hedgehog:
I hope your Fiol level holds or we'll see 1.18.
that would work for me too. i meant 1st sellk))))
 

I gave you the link this morning, it's all very well explained.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/318957

"Trade Recommendations.

EURUSD. Опционные уровни на 21.01.2015.
EURUSD. Опционные уровни на 21.01.2015.
  • 2015.01.21
  • Vladimir Streltsov
  • www.mql5.com
По всем текущим опционным контрактам равновесная цена 1,2055, область смешения интересов держателей call и put опционов 1,3501 - 1,1601. Объем call опционов на уровне 1,3501 равен 160598, объем put...
stranger:

I gave you the link this morning, it's all very well explained.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/318957

Why would he do that?

There are no such levels, even if you count them.

 

stranger: Чтишь ли ты Учителя?)

Read...
Write a letter...
He won't say a word.)
Sensei, get out!
 
_new-rena:

Let him write first - why would he do that?

there are no such levels, even if you count them.

Everything is there, you can chat and ask.
 
Vizard_:
Read...
Write a letter...
He won't say a word.)
Sensei, get out!
Saw you, he won't come))))))))
stranger:
Everything is there, you can chat and ask.
I'll check with the software. I'll have it in a couple of days.
 
stranger:
Saw you - definitely not coming))))))))

I'm just a lost pilgrim... Looking for the light )))

Should be a laughing stock...
Sensei, get out! Everyone's here ))))
