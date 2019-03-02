FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 589
and you have to do the math here???
Nah, just look at the sticks on the chart, pick your nose and draw an arrow)))
Guys, cut the crap, it's not a guessing game.)
she's got a potonceal 120.55
Short term targets for the pound are 5570-5630. But not in a straight line!!!
I think it is not a promising pair for analysis, I don't think anyone exchanges pounds for yen as both are for the dollar.
I don't think anybody may swap yen and pound for the yen or dollar.
I think it makes sense to stop at 6 USD pairs and better to dump the chiff and the New Zealander as well.)
EURGBR: what do we say?
they are not happy about it... you need to open it now=) and then close it in half an hour for the purpose of!!!!!! The old target won't work=) change it to suit the people. Otherwise, people's discontent will explode into riots1!!! =)
Is there going to be a beating?
late to sell buy early =)
I have all the ditches below dried up on it...
