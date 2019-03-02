FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 589

Lesorub:
and you have to do the math here???

Nah, just look at the sticks on the chart, pick your nose and draw an arrow)))

Guys, cut the crap, it's not a guessing game.)

 
Myth63:
she's got a potonceal 120.55
And that's where the traps are set.
 
Short term targets for the pound are 5570-5630. But not in a straight line!!!
[Deleted]  
stranger:
they don't like it... need to open now=) and close half an hour later on targets!!!!!! The old target won't go=) change it to suit the people. Otherwise people's discontent will spill over into riots1!!! =)
 
Olegts:

I think it is not a promising pair for analysis, I don't think anyone exchanges pounds for yen as both are for the dollar.

I don't think anybody may swap yen and pound for the yen or dollar.

I think it makes sense to stop at 6 USD pairs and better to dump the chiff and the New Zealander as well.)

EURGBR: what do we say?
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
sell late buy early =)
 
Myth63:
they are not happy about it... you need to open it now=) and then close it in half an hour for the purpose of!!!!!! The old target won't work=) change it to suit the people. Otherwise, people's discontent will explode into riots1!!! =)
Will there be beatings?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
kicking....
 
Myth63:
I have all the ditches below dried up on it...


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

a year and a half ago I wrote targets =) even gave a screenshot =) find 4 here's a guide =)
