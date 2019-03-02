FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 511
who and what ))))
Well, if you can't see that either, look at your back))))
Not while driving!!!
Shall we jump to 55 today?)))
why do you think so?
I had a vision.
Listen to the Master's speeches and absorb HIS wisdom and you'll understand...
I wish HE had laid out the theory one more time, I'd love to read it, I'd like an interpreter for him...
Seriously, I do not care when, today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I just know that the price will be there, the next stop)
and not even a pullback from the 350 p movement?
And I'm not interested, whether there will be a kickback or not, I'm not going to catch them.
So drew you a yen yesterday, what else? You don't need my inputs or anyone else's. What's your inputs or Myth's or Zorich's or Eidler's or whoever else's? Nothing. But I got to those option levels two years ago because of Myth's thinking. The main thing that nobody cares about your stats and your entries - they are of interest only to you.
I may draw the pound for a few months, will it do you any good? No way))))
I can buy for free))))