FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 511

New comment
 
Ishim:
who and what ))))

Well, if you can't see that either, look at your back))))

Not while driving!!!

 
stranger:

Well, if you can't see that either, then look at your back))))

Not while driving!!!

naturally why would I want to discuss myself with you. (and you can't advise anything - your advice is based on nothing - no statistics or monitoring - at least there were online demo entries - nothing(((()
 
stranger:


Shall we jump to 55 today?)))

why do you think so?
 
Lesorub:
why do you think so?

I had a vision.

Listen to the Master's speeches and absorb HIS wisdom and you'll understand...

I wish HE had laid out the theory one more time, I'd love to read it, I'd like an interpreter for him...

Seriously, I do not care when, today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I just know that the price will be there, the next stop)

 
stranger:

I had a vision.

Listen to the Master's speeches and absorb HIS wisdom and you'll understand...

I wish HE had laid out the theory one more time, I would have loved to read it, I would have had an interpreter....

and not even see a kickback from the 350p movement?
 
Lesorub:
and not even a pullback from the 350 p movement?
I am not interested in whether there will be a pullback or not, I am not going to catch them.
 
stranger:
And I'm not interested, whether there will be a kickback or not, I'm not going to catch them.
I'm not going to catch them.)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

So drew you a yen yesterday, what else? You don't need my inputs or anyone else's. What's your inputs or Myth's or Zorich's or Eidler's or whoever else's? Nothing. But I got to those option levels two years ago because of Myth's thinking. The main thing that nobody cares about your stats and your entries - they are of interest only to you.

I may draw the pound for a few months, will it do you any good? No way))))

I'm the one who gave you the magic kicker, ?????. ???? =)
 
Strange, show me an option slice of the Eurobucks, I want to get a feel for it)
 
Olegts:
I can buy for free))))
I've bought enough already, next purchases are on a pullback to 52 from 57.
1...504505506507508509510511512513514515516517518...2119
New comment