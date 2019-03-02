FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 327
I'm selling gold.
so I didn't work silver
Sunny:
My vision on EUR/USD, parity cannot be avoided. The first target is 1.08.
And silver for the laziest
Biked the pound again.
Ilya, now look at the euro aud.
I looked, i did not see anything new.
ТР 1.38283 from the previous diurnal sticks
TP 1.37332 from the previous day
all in debt and will take, maybe through the top (1.4627) ...
And silver for the laziest
you can't keep up)))
on these curves, not one lazy person is going to lose...
Headless is mandatory.
And on sticks, everyone.
by tonight
and that's how I bought it:
either way...
95% can't be avoided...
tonight...