Lesorub:

I'm selling gold.

so I didn't work silver

So what's your sale on gold? It jumps above 1300, at 1315-20 and asks the question - why sell it now?
 

Sunny:

 
Hi all, I'm new here. New to the forum, but not to forex))
My vision on EUR/USD, parity cannot be avoided. The first target is 1.08.
 

Biked the pound again.

Ilya, now look at the euro aud.

And silver for the laziest

 
I looked, i did not see anything new.

ТР 1.38283 from the previous diurnal sticks

TP 1.37332 from the previous day

all in debt and will take, maybe through the top (1.4627) ...

 
on these curves not one lazy person will lose...
 
Vizard_:
you can't keep up)))
got the entrance?
 
Lesorub:
on these curves, not one lazy person is going to lose...

Headless is mandatory.

And on the sticks, everybody.

 
either way...

95% can't be avoided...

by tonight

and that's how I bought it:


 
I mean, it's all a waste of time, like the Teacher's, instead of taking one or two good deals, picking up all the junk you can get your hands on.
