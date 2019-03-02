FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 725
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I will look at the market next week and compare it.
not till monday at the earliest=) although... I'm bored already... i need 2-3 weeks to rest. i took what i wanted, now i can wait 2-3 months without trading. wait for the right moment with entry and exit points.
i will continue to gray out my signal and study the theory of it.... (out of 72000 history loop, scored about 30000)
Sensei, I have a question for you. If a person has been testing his TS for more than six years, why does he need stops? Is he still not confident in it or is it a dud and not a TS?)))
again with your questions ((((( and I'm neither a sensei nor a teacher
So eager to taste your wisdom...
Humble are you, Master...
So eager to taste your wisdom...
Humble are you, Master...
What are you! a heretic! against Batiushka?(Batiushka bought and kept - for those who don't understand)
This week's trade is over.
I do not know, he may be stupid and he may test it for 20 years. (People have been testing martin for years). Trade direction (will go from here to there) has no time advantage. (it's like rolling the dice, you can roll it right away or you can practice for 5 years)
Teacher, I don't believe you are stupid...
Who told you that? Take a look at Myth's screen, estimate time and profit. In a week and a half you'll look at mine and figure it out. You want a calculator?)
Here's a look. The rouble fell below the plinth, say to 70, then went up to 65. You didn't run to buy it because you know that this phenomenon is temporary and that it will become even more wooden. Right? So why the fuck are you here chasing the price like a wounded deer in the ass?
Teacher, I don't believe you are stupid...
Who told you that?Take a look at Myth's screen, estimate time and profit. In a week and a half you'll look at mine and figure it out. Can I get you a calculator?)