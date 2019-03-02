FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 725

New comment
[Deleted]  
SEVER11:
I will look at the market next week and compare it.

not till monday at the earliest=) although... I'm bored already... i need 2-3 weeks to rest. i took what i wanted, now i can wait 2-3 months without trading. wait for the right moment with entry and exit points.

i will continue to gray out my signal and study the theory of it.... (out of 72000 history loop, scored about 30000)

 
Sensei, I have a question for you. If a man has been testing his TS for more than six years, why does he need stops? Is he still not confident in it or is it a dud and not a TS?))
 
stranger:
Sensei, I have a question for you. If a person has been testing his TS for more than six years, why does he need stops? Is he still not confident in it or is it a dud and not a TS?)))
there you go again with the questions ((((( and i'm not a sensei or a teacher
 
Ishim:
again with your questions ((((( and I'm neither a sensei nor a teacher

So eager to taste your wisdom...

Humble are you, Master...

 
stranger:

So eager to taste your wisdom...

Humble are you, Master...

Listen - a person may be just stupid and may test at least 20 years. (People have been testing martin for years). Trade direction (will go from here to there) has no time advantage. (well it's like rolling dice, you can roll them at once or you can practice for 5 years beforehand)
 
Ishim:
What are you! a heretic! against Batiushka?(Batiushka bought and kept - for those who don't understand)
Here's a look. The rouble fell below the plinth, say to 70, then went up to 65. You haven't rushed to buy it because you know that this is a temporary phenomenon and that it will become even more wooden. Right? So why the fuck are you running after the price like a wounded deer?
 

This week's trade is over.

 
Ishim:
I do not know, he may be stupid and he may test it for 20 years. (People have been testing martin for years). Trade direction (will go from here to there) has no time advantage. (it's like rolling the dice, you can roll it right away or you can practice for 5 years)

Teacher, I don't believe you are stupid...

Who told you that? Take a look at Myth's screen, estimate time and profit. In a week and a half you'll look at mine and figure it out. You want a calculator?)

 
stranger:
Here's a look. The rouble fell below the plinth, say to 70, then went up to 65. You didn't run to buy it because you know that this phenomenon is temporary and that it will become even more wooden. Right? So why the fuck are you here chasing the price like a wounded deer in the ass?
I don't run anywhere! I pipsqueak the eur - sitting at a table )))), I already made a forecast for the ruble at 75, and Rene wrote to sell the quid for rubles, but he was afraid to say there's a queue at the bank and everyone buys ))))))). (You draw conclusions about me - do not ask me more questions!)
 
stranger:

Teacher, I don't believe you are stupid...

Who told you that?Take a look at Myth's screen, estimate time and profit. In a week and a half you'll look at mine and figure it out. Can I get you a calculator?)

where are his signals? he martyred and ran away ((((, mif has all the ups (pips per 100) and downs ahead - he should be less yappy with you((((
1...718719720721722723724725726727728729730731732...2119
New comment