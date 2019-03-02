FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 949
the euro pound has been rolled back and forth
I want to get back into the channel...
I'm telling you, it's cloudy, I have no levels or clear directions, it feels like it's gone under the water...
I don't think the canadian's doing much... Well, I'm waiting, I'm waiting...
and I'm waiting...
and I...
Hold it tight, the swap will help!
Hey, September...
April...
do you have any idea why the harrier sold at that profit?
Tell me, who pointed the way? Ilyukha! )
I see resistance at cad 1.2550, better not to sell above this level.
In the meantime, sell... I want to break down 1.2400, I am waiting for the second day...