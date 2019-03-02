FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 949

Lesorub:

the euro pound has been rolled back and forth

I want to get back into the channel...


I'm telling you, it's cloudy, I have no levels or clear directions, it feels like it's gone under the water...

I don't think the canadian's doing much... Well, I'm waiting, I'm waiting...

 
chepikds:

and I'm waiting...


 
 
Lesorub:

and I...


Hold him tight, the swap will help!
 
21april:
Hold it tight, the swap will help!

Hey, September...

April...

do you have any idea why the harrier sold at that profit?

 
I don't.
 
Lesorub:

Hey, September...

April...

do you even know why the harrier was sold at that profit?

Tell me, who showed you the way? Iliukha! )
 
21april:
Tell me, who pointed the way? Ilyukha! )
I see...
 

I see resistance at cad 1.2550, better not to sell above this level.

In the meantime, sell... I want to break down 1.2400, I am waiting for the second day...

 
Strange! Come out son of a bitch - duckbills stomping ((((((((((((((((((((((
