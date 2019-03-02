FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 869
So you see, you've got it all figured out. Anyway, just call me from here on out - Kolyana)))).
No. You have one problem. You don't understand what you're being written and you write things that neither you nor others understand. Bugs. Kolyana. )))
What is this small talk about anyway? ))))
It's exactly like herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41067/page16
you say that all the rules of the trade can be described in two or three sentences, so they've already dug such a hole there that fuck it)))
Finally got it))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/415335
That's because Kolyan is not enough))))
The whole world is already addicted to the dollar but it does not come out for free))) Loan sharks are in Africa too... It looks like the dollar index will go up again soon.
The pre-calculation of the debt is half the trouble, but if the index crawls, it is already a crisis.
Childhood? (((( or mushroom famine(((( (waiting for monitoring, signals, pamm - at least something - dance)