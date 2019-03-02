FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 427
and on euronz?
and on the euronz?
rebound - breakdown
because it will bounce back at 70 pips, what thousands - or have you dug in where? (treasure)
Yes it's the Article reminded me somehow of the words of a wise man, and you know - a professor of nonsense wouldn't even remember.
well these are all points on m1 - so what does it say ))))) (I wouldn't trust mathematicians - they get it wrong again)
It's not Article, he just reminded me, and said the guy just heard his name and you immediately take off your hat and powder your head with ashes).
that can only be me)))
what do you think of the bayan on the Yenke H1? (what the fuck?)
Well, I'm not a rubber band... I've been out of the Fora for three months now...
All in stocks. As the situation on several pairs was interesting I jumped there... and did the right thing...
I'll be back soon...
So these screenshots are just a gesture of goodwill... :0))
and we don't need it...
but it's fun to look at the stocks:
that could only be me)))
So that's how you frosted that 1000pp a day bullshit))))))))))))))))))))
