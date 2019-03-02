FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 128

artikul:
You've had your fun and that's it )))) Time to go down ))))

Already?

OMG... Don't make a fuss...

I asked you.

 
Yes ))) Time to sell ))))
 
artikul:
Yes ))) Time to sell )))
Doe. I don't have much to say. Glad you've got the stops.
 
Young man )))) My trading strategy doesn't need crutches like loss limiting )))
artikul:
Have had some fun and that's enough ))))) Time to go down ))))
it's time for bed....
 
artikul:
Young man )))) My trading strategy does not need such crutches as loss limitation ))))

Thank you. To the young,

ps by the way

(screenshot not inserted, see indexes)

 
and the harrier is undefeated, looking at 1.28, that's if the oil price continues to fall towards 40
 
artikul:
Yes ))) Time to sell ))))
Yes, start ))))
 
stranger:
Yes, go ahead))))
No one has actually finished ))))
 
artikul:
No one has actually finished ))))
So we'll give you a little boo-boo))))
