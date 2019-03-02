FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 673
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No... I just want to explain to the guys that they shouldn't pushstranger... I mean, his trading is not really for them... He's more of a medium term trader... They need the here and now... And I showed the chart to explain that we are here to communicate and everyone is their own boss... we must show respect to each other.
That's how they communicate... manners of that... communication... just everyone is different. ))
I don't know, Sir ... kicking you in the groin and saying hello? Is that what you think?)))
mauve bucksopad:
Come on, kids, get to your bunks. Stop making noise.)
Can't you see on the chart where it is going?
There is a correction from 1.50 to 1.63, that's the whole move.
Finished. Sometime before summer is set up to only buy on pullbacks. On the pound.
Hi Stranger.
On the Aussie the situation is changing, the level is holding...
Hi Stranger.
Things are changing on the Aussie, the level has held...
mauve bucksopad: