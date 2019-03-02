FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 523

stranger:
RBC says the euro can be sold up to 11.


Selling the euro in volume.

 
Speculator_:


Selling euros in volume.

Did you buy back the gold? )
 
stranger:
On RBC they say - the euro can be sold up to 11.
Do you think it's a scam?
 
21april:
Did you buy back the gold? )
No, not enough money for gold.
 
chepikds:
Do you think it's a divorce?
Are they the authorities?)) I don't think about the euro at all.
 
Speculator_:


Selling euros in volume.

Here's a stopgap.

 
has anyone estimated how much of the pound is down?
 
Speculator_:

Here comes the stack.

That's right, because it's about to be taken out))

What to do with the pound?)))

 
wild_hedgehog:
Has anyone estimated how much of the pound is down?
1.5180
 
wild_hedgehog:
Has anyone estimated how far down the pound is left?
I reckon it's Friday night and it's not worth opening any new trades.
