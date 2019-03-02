FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 466

chepikds:

And buy right now)))

Watch out for the current ones to take a dive.

Let's hope it doesn't.
 
On the Canadian, slammed a sell order at 1.2520 and sleep....
 
Today, I already slammed it down to -364. I closed the wrong order, someone must have jinxed me.
 
 
that's who the fuy will give it to?

pound bet tomorrow...

 
Fuck all those bets, speeches etc, the route is already mapped out.
 
The route is a corrective matter.
 
I don't know what it is, I know that at least six figures will be in the +, I may not even open the thermoal until it arrives)
 
the gimbal might fall off along the way...
