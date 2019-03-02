FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 945
Moon today:
fully supported...
sold the euro pound:
Eurjpy, gbpjpy, gbpusd, also down, but I do not trade these instruments, the moon is enough!
Myth, yesterday, correctly drew support on the pound.
Nothing, just like they were buying and still buying.
not yet. has anything changed in 2 weeks?
I'm all for it:
I fully support you:
That's when geniuses like you think about selling, the very thing to buy! In spite of the forecast.
Our favourite eurgbp, I haven't touched it at all lately, it's so cloudy now...
it's not him, it's me who's cloudy...
he's flat, he's got 41 pips today: 7236 - 7277
Buy it, try it, then tell me how it was.