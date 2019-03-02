FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 945

Moon today:


 
Eurobucks down, don't even think about buying! It's going to be a boo-boo.
 
chepikds:

fully supported...

sold the euro pound:


 

Eurjpy, gbpjpy, gbpusd, also down, but I do not trade these instruments, the moon is enough!

Myth, yesterday, correctly drew support on the pound.

 
stranger:
Nothing, just like they were buying and still buying.

stranger
4689
stranger 2015.02.24 18:32 RU
yurchenko:
not yet. has anything changed in 2 weeks?
Nothing, they keep buying.
 
Lesorub:
I'm all for it:
That's when geniuses like you think about selling, the very thing to buy! In spite of the forecast
 
Lesorub:
Alexey:
Buy it, try it, then tell me how it was
 
chepikds:
Our favourite eurgbp, I haven't touched it at all lately, it's so cloudy now...

it's not him, it's me who's cloudy...

he's flat, he's got 41 pips today: 7236 - 7277

 
chepikds:
come on, there's a punching machine working...
