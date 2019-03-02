FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1428
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK. I can imagine what it will throw out on MN1... basically needs some work. sine and cosine are spinning around zero, no divert is taken into account...
Rena ... So do it )
I want to see your gadgets.
Thanks !
I will write down your prediction on a piece of paper )
Thanks !
Humour jokes, that's good))
Working on euro/bucks, can you tell me what other pairs to look at if you don't mind?
P.s. I'm new here, so if possible with an indication of why this pair.
I'm still reeling from the shock ))))
1.0707 )))) then a bit down and today a spurt up.
thank you!
Humour jokes, that's good))
Working on euro/bucks, can you tell me what other pairs to look at if you don't mind?
P.s. I'm new here, so if possible with an indication of why this pair.
I can not advise you. I only specialize in the profurcet.
Why a purse? Well, I'm used to it somehow. I don't watch the other couples at all.
Thank you!
I'm still reeling from the shock ))))
1.0707 )))) then a bit down and today a spurt up.
Thanks!
Our preference: Short positions below 1.0745 with targets @ 1.0655 & 1.062 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.0745 look for further upside with 1.08 & 1.085 as targets.
Comment: The pair stands below its resistance and remains under pressure.
Seen shopping . And that's what came out today.
Thank you!
You need to increase the calculation period in bars or switch to TF from D1 and above, if possible... The price of this indicator will work beautifully only in a flat.
I don't really understand the settings. Shift 5 is the way he predicted and it turned out that way ?
I don't really understand the settings. Shift 5 is what he predicted and that's how it turned out ?
In the short term this kind of indicators may show values close to the truth, but the farther it goes the more awkward((...).
They make too many redraws...