iIDLERr:
i don't give a shit, i'm on the rand. i've been calling the fools, i've been calling....
who's that?
 
iIDLERr:
What if it goes to .47? How can we look people in the eye?

People were told they were buying at 50, they were told about the trend, that he was their friend and they were with him.

They've been ditched a hundred times already)

The pound is already taking its panties off the Speculator, and the eur)))))))))))))))))

 
stranger:

If they did, you and Myth are not sitting on .47, you'll be dumped like cats on .34. you'll be munching away.
 
iIDLERr:
I don't know about us, but the trendsetters are already getting dumped.

stranger:
yeah, in the referendum they were..... at least there was some action there. now it's 200 fucking pips and they're screaming for a throw. .5220 stands like an iron. i don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
 
iIDLERr:
audea is all about selling signals...


 
Lesorub:

audea is all about selling signals...


I've told you a hundred times that the Audi and Kiwi are corpses.
 
stranger:
iIDLERr:
