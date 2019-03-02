FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 478
i don't give a shit, i'm on the rand. i've been calling the fools, i've been calling....
What if it goes to .47? How can we look people in the eye?
People were told they were buying at 50, they were told about the trend, that he was their friend and they were with him.
They've been ditched a hundred times already)
The pound is already taking its panties off the Speculator, and the eur)))))))))))))))))
The pound is already taking the panties off the Speculator, and the euras too)))))))))))))))))
If they really did, you and Myth won't sit back on .47, they'll dump you like cats on .34. You'll be munching away.
I don't know about us, but the trendsetters are already getting dumped.
they were throwing in the referendum.... at least there was some movement there. now it's 200 fucking pips and screaming about the throwing. .5220 is standing like an iron. i don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
audea is all about selling signals...
I've told you a hundred times that the Audi and Kiwi are cadavers.
