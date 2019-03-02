FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1445
Let's go the opposite way. Suppose Puppet plays "on the side" of the traders?
For those who trade on the real...
I recommend looking at USDTRY on the short side.
well, gentlemen euro-worshipers, shall we begin the flight? //They've been sucking the brains out for days now.
You have to stand on the side of the kool against all traders. (Although there are a lot of nuances there - well, you just can't get a chart if you move against the crowd all the time)
Is it just me or is this magic pair not haggling ? I thought they were giving away money)
There is nothing else for us to do. Only to follow the Puppeteers and calculate their moves (read the scripts) ))
