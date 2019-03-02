FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 637

Myth63:
under the table..... he himself said at 78 that he would dovetail =)

Yes I mean the general case.

Which bank has been working on GBPUSD this week, picking up buy positions?

 
Alexey:


Russians don't have much money, unlike the Moscow caste, which is where inflation is coming from. We should resettle them in Siberia.

 
Alexey:

In Russia, on the contrary, inflation provocateurs, mainly network groups and manufacturers, have worked.

In Russia, the ruble exchange rate has been brought down by the complete absence of an economy in Russia. There is an oil pipe and those who sit on it. That's the whole economy. Why should the ruble be strong at that?
 
server:
What, you don't want to go to Siberia? ))))))
 
stranger:

What if people have their fat reserves in evergreens? ))))

Although no matter how much I talk to the Russians, they do not understand why they keep their money in quid, and neither do ours)

And they are right not to understand, those who lived through the occupation of Leningrad know what to keep their money in, and it is not dollars.
It's a speculative move and no bank has been working on the big ones. It's buying off the debt levels where the big positions are hanging on.

The pullback from 5580 was due to a general collapse in the eu, and everyone went to the bx. what we see now is just a return to the area where the pullback started. (realising the move was not due to anything)

You just think a little differently, for us 100pp is a lot for bucks and other no-shoulders, it's nothing. it's 1 cent per figure.

 
It's cold there ) No Moscow caste :)
 
You have no love for your country. It's obvious you're not Russian.
 
But there is a chimney, a source of fodder.
 
Back to square one: how do you determine exactly what the payoff is? How do you determine if it's a drop? And how do you determine that the fall was for no reason?

I'm sorry if I'm being intrusive, but I'm just curious.

