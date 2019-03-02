FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 637
under the table..... he himself said at 78 that he would dovetail =)
Yes I mean the general case.
Which bank has been working on GBPUSD this week, picking up buy positions?
Russians don't have much money, unlike the Moscow caste, which is where inflation is coming from. We should resettle them in Siberia.
In Russia, on the contrary, inflation provocateurs, mainly network groups and manufacturers, have worked.
What if people have their fat reserves in evergreens? ))))
Although no matter how much I talk to the Russians, they do not understand why they keep their money in quid, and neither do ours)
It's a speculative move and no bank has been working on the big ones. It's buying off the debt levels where the big positions are hanging on.
The pullback from 5580 was due to a general collapse in the eu, and everyone went to the bx. what we see now is just a return to the area where the pullback started. (realising the move was not due to anything)
You just think a little differently, for us 100pp is a lot for bucks and other no-shoulders, it's nothing. it's 1 cent per figure.
What, you don't want to go to Siberia? ))))))
In Russia, the ruble's exchange rate has been brought down by the total lack of economy in Russia. There is an oil pipe and those who sit on it. That is the whole economy. Why should the rouble be strong at all?
It's cold there ) There's no Moscow caste :)
Back to square one: how do you determine exactly what the payoff is? How do you determine if it's a drop? And how do you determine that the fall was for no reason?
I'm sorry if I'm being intrusive, but I'm just curious.