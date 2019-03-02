FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 386
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's a tricky phrase. Can I memorise it and use it on occasion?
)))
The four will be:
Pound continues to correct, sells closed in small + and buy at 1.5166.
Pound continues to correct, sells closed at slight + and buy at 1.5166.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page375
upper limit 5257 down
Get ready to sell...
Nearest resistance at 1.5257. )
Don't let the youngsters get in the way of sales, I reckon that's a song we'll be listening to for a long time))))
5252-5309-5424
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page375
the upper limit of 5257 has been lowered
get ready to sell...
well...
Nearest resistance at 1.5257. )