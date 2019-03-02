FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 386

Bicus:

That's a tricky phrase. Can I memorise it and use it on occasion?

)))

Yes, but I don't know where you can use it.
 

The four will be:


 
The pound continues the correction, the sells closed at a slight + and the buy at 1.5166.
 
stranger:
Nearest resistance at 1.5257. )
 
stranger:
upper limit 5257 down

Get ready to sell...

tol64:
Nearest resistance at 1.5257. )

Don't let the youngsters get in the way of sales, I reckon that's a song we'll be listening to for a long time))))

5252-5309-5424

 
Lesorub:

the upper limit of 5257 has been lowered

get ready to sell...

 
Lesorub:

well...


Don't draw, cut the sale and tag along)
 

 
tol64:
Nearest resistance at 1.5257. )
Shall we throw the lads in?)))
