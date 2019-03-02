FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1257

So, astronauts, did you fly?
What happened?
 
If it's about the Aussie, it's all under control :)

 
there ain't gonna be nothing, just the bottom. Strange, come out, if you're a man, answer for what you're saying.
 
What a way out, the vegetable garden needs digging for potatoes, tomatoes need picking, the greenhouse needs preparing:)

There's a lot of work to be done)))

 
What happened? ))

P.S. What's your answer to that? You don't know what you're talking about, do you? )))

 
your kangaroo target is 0.5. i wrote this 2 years ago. just sitting in the pose is troublesome.
 
i told the bot not to look that far, as long as the target is reached, inflation and swaps will eat everything up)))
 
for all the local idiots out there. warned over the weekend, don't cross the trend....
 

Selling some...

 
You're burned? Wait for Kukl
