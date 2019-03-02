FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 470
I started plugging at Christmas and Epiphany, you knuckleheads can't be beaten.) (that's about the rand)
What's the dough, we're all sitting here on demos and creating on charts
Don't speak for everyone.)
the teacher said that)
If you don't believe me, ask Him.
I've got a penny, but it's not much of a bargain.
the Master talked about it.)
If you don't believe it, ask Him.
No, I even have a cent account =) but it's a shaky one =).
I also wanted to throw in 50 quid and monitor it, but then I thought, third account, I have a lot of work to do at home, two or three trades a month, who would be interested.
I've only allocated $10 =))) I don't have enough for more =)))
Strange, aren't you getting drafted? and I wonder how the dough is withdrawn?
I refused to take the oath of office to this misunderstanding in '91.
Money ok, via vm, a bit slower but cheaper and quieter)
By the way, pound support at 1.5060.