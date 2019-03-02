FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 686
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
that's his forte. (troll siren) (a foursome is nice to look at! - when siren is in the ban)))))
I'll wait till 5650-57.
69 looks nice =) only when ? =)
Nothing above 63 yet, not even 63 strictly speaking, the high of the December contract is 1.6289. This is the highest point of all the contracts.
Purchases were fixed for nothing, there is no sense to go for sales, they are being cut down, till the price hits the resistance and it will not overheat, the low could be left anyway. I do not see the point in selling.
White are buying, blue are selling and buying fixes, the situation in the morning:
Nothing above 63 yet, not even 63 strictly speaking, the high of the December contract is 1.6289. This is the highest point of all the contracts.
i'll see=) time will tell. i've had enough for one year now =)
Don't say that, you must feel inferior because you didn't run around the field and catch all the pullbacks by a couple dozen pips))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))0
I got into the sell as well =) it's just a bae picture on one of the accounts =)
Don't say that either, now they will feel inferior)))
and we don't care, and we don't care=)
We don't want anyone else's.
and we don't care, and we don't care=)
we don't care about anyone else's.
How many times have I told you to keep it strictly on topic, to work it out together? At least ten times. What did I hear in the report? Now scratch a bolt, look at the dashes and sticks, you wanted trolling - you got it))) All the best)