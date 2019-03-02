FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1211
the results are always on the forum.
I'm talking about those studies that supposedly prove something doesn't work. Right here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
FOREX - Trends, predictions and implications 2015
iIDLERr, 2015.03.13 15:19all this option bullshit has been analysed. can you believe it, it's useless. well, and snow to you if you have been, it's already done...
//---
Is it possible to watch this?
//---
Can I see that?
I don't see what I can open... The bank gives me money for my opinions. i hang out there once a month, i see the staff. the staff with a smart face talk about options. in my opinion, it is useless. but you can walk around with a smart face and get paid, and you can be a stockbroker. it's prestigious.
Strange got lucky, he raised money, the next time he will miss. he is a smart boy, he will understand and throw it away. i have been listening to him for a long time. i traded with my grandfather and with the pilots....
So you have not even seen the results of studies? Have you done any of these studies yourself? I'm trying to understand how you came to the conclusion that something doesn't work. It's not clear yet. ))
P.S. For the pound, it was already clear 2014.07.11 that there would be a downward trend. And based on what data do you think it was clear? ))
So? What do we see?
What you see is what you trade. ))
What do I see? I see the third time they are trying to break through the level. will they break through?
I have even seen it. they made us read it forcibly. what do we need it for? the dindos are tightening the money printing, the europeans are starting. and there is also a war going on, if anyone has not noticed. and the 5 figure jumps are a freebie. and so nothing has changed.
Do you like to beat around the bush and still not be able to answer the main question? That's saying a lot, but it's not what it's about. )))