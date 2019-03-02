FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 697
I wrote here 2 months ago - well remember all rusty )))) and all rusty (no well there may be horses who .... I did not check ...). And the conclusion I wrote - past prices affect future prices.
The fact that past prices affect future ones is clear, people remember where they bought and sold and at what price)))) But as you describe it I will not live through this theory again)))) It is better to read calmly in order).
If you bought your cigarettes for 50 rubles, they're 80 now and when you see them again at 50 you'll buy them anyway))))
So the most important conclusion (apart from prices) is that the theory should be of the one who trades, not from the Internet. (In general, a working theory of another may not work).
Not him, alas (((.
So what we see on m1 - 5-wave ended - very good ))))
I will keep you posted on the sold order and its fate ))))
Yeah I'm not going to make it working, just wondering what they wrote there. There is nothing ready-made on the Internet, just scraps of excerpts, everyone decides for himself what he wants and digs there.
see how the trend bounces off like nothing, but the slope holds )))) (I still don't know what it is)
Have you tried installing a terminal tool that makes a chart in seconds... you can post your forecasts in the air...
5 minutes - flight is normal.
Yeah yeah... not long and not there, but fine.
Better find out what it is or the euro is being bought and the trend is being rumbled))))
I usually close in the + if anything, but of course sometimes you go somewhere...
First resistance 5406, if it goes to 5305 I'll put it in the boo.