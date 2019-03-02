FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1249
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
aud/nzd rollback to 1.032, buybetter aud/kad
isn't it a little early?
Isn't it a little early?
I'm basically ))))) (and from where to look there...)
fuy give a thrush...
there's no way to keep track of everything )))) (there are lots in eurojenka and it gives slowly)))))
is she exhausted as well?
Hasn't she run out of steam as well?
come on! first correction from 145 (on eu the order balance is neutral - now till monday)
don't want to be an arti kul (ora...) but the sticks are showing down...
What trading platform do you guys trade on?
P.s. So as not to start a holy war, and not to advertise, please answer in l.s.
Or maybe there are just no people buying currency en masse and draining the rouble?