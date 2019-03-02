FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1249

Ishim:
aud/nzd rollback to 1.032, buybetter aud/kad

isn't it a little early?


 
Isn't it a little early?


I'm actually ))))) (and where to look from there...)
 
I'm basically ))))) (and from where to look there...)
fuy will give a thrush...
 
fuy give a thrush...
can't keep track of everything )))) (there are lots in eurojenka and it gives slowly)))))
 
there's no way to keep track of everything )))) (there are lots in eurojenka and it gives slowly)))))

is she exhausted as well?


 
Hasn't she run out of steam as well?


come on! first correction from 145 (eu order balance is neutral - now until monday)
 
come on! first correction from 145 (on eu the order balance is neutral - now till monday)

don't want to be an arti kul (ora...) but the sticks are showing down...


 

What trading platform do you guys trade on?

P.s. So as not to start a holy war, and not to advertise, please answer in l.s.

 
Or maybe there are just no people buying currency en masse and draining the rouble?

Where have they gone? It's been a while since I read the news on this topic ))
 
It's going to be an interesting evening tonight!!! All banks and CME close early and Nonfarm is out. Is it going to be a real sting?
