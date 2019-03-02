FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1181
And on the pound Myth was right - 5350-54.
both the eu and the pound have drawn targets here and there...
what will be worked out first - KUCKL knows
I'm going to guess on the euchre (and the pound sold off Friday's high):
why was it, maybe it wasn't. (come on, the correction is over - the pound is also down)
Are you going to trade here and there at the same time?))
Judging by your arrows in the koloput branch, yes, both here and there...
I have sales drawn...
And you wanted me to say a specific entry price and target? )))) So said - that won't happen again)
Although I can tell you where to buy or sell and to where.
I was right. Maybe it won't work).
Nah, I ain't drawing the pound - let you guys have it)))
You're not tavo, you'll leave the youngsters without guidance again, draw)))))
mice have died in your thread)
the canadian i'm much better at it ))))) (and with the pound it's interesting to watch you go all the way the wrong way)))))) - the pound is all yours)
we don't need any...