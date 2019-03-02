FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 129
No, I understand the software... but hands against the wool...
I told you to keep quiet until 12.01... at least...
Heh heh heh heh
So we'll do you a little boo-boo)))
So you believe that some kind of option moolah can cause me suffering? )))
and the harrier is undefeated, looking at 1.28, that's if the oil price keeps dropping towards 40
The screenshot is not set...
Article. Edit your bot right now.
Or better yet, throw it away.
Time.
Yes and the time has expired too )))) Border zone )))
Don't you believe in the power of a marego magic drego, my son?))
