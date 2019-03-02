FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 8
cme
call - premium
put + premium
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/150814/page130#956784 just like the light of day =)
That's it. Completely fixed the pound. Starting the buy set =)
Smoke till monday)
http://strike.opentraders.ru/851.html
That's why I'm saying I need to know exactly how to calculate it, so I don't have to redo it 100,500 times.
It says it right.
"To get the level itself, you have to add a premium to the strike for CALL and subtract a premium for PUT.
"
And you write - call -, put +.
The holy month, the "pounding" must have had an effect.
I'm thinking one thing and writing another. I'm sorry.
Of course a call + put -
Just do not understand what to take ob'em or OI?
You what? Put it in the script, let it draw the dashes.
I read if I'm not pressed for time.
but there's a lot of writing, too many letters.
but to feed a bot, you need unambiguous instructions.
how many times does it refresh on the page? once a day? don't you know what time it's GMT?
Who the hell knows how they update now. Shit, that's what it says)
"
"
10-minute delay.
there are some who take the OI, some who take the volumetric, some who multiply the volumetric by the premium.
where's the ahtung of the experiment?
point your finger
right mouse - properties... Look at the tabs.
Or throw the file hereYou're converting the pdf to txt, right?