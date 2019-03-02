FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 8

pako:

cme

call - premium

put + premium

pako, keep going, the bottom line is interesting
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/150814/page130#956784 just like the light of day =)

That's it. Completely fixed the pound. Starting the buy set =)

Myth63:

Smoke till monday)

 
pako:

http://strike.opentraders.ru/851.html

That's why I'm saying I need to know exactly how to calculate it, so I don't have to redo it 100,500 times.

It says it right.

"To get the level itself, you have to add a premium to the strike for CALL and subtract a premium for PUT.

"

And you write - call -, put +.

 
pako:

The holy month, the "pounding" must have had an effect.

I'm thinking one thing and writing another. I'm sorry.

Of course a call + put -

Just do not understand what to take ob'em or OI?

Read at your leisure that thread on MT5ru, I gave you the link, they did such experiments there that I am just aghast))))
pako:

You what? Put it in the script, let it draw the dashes.

I've got a lot of systems on my test run here already....
 
pako:

I read if I'm not pressed for time.

but there's a lot of writing, too many letters.

but to feed a bot, you need unambiguous instructions.

how many times does it refresh on the page? once a day? don't you know what time it's GMT?

Who the hell knows how they update now. Shit, that's what it says)

"

  • Market data is delayed by at least 10 minutes

"

10-minute delay.

pako:

time of creation/modification of the file
 
pako:

there are some who take the OI, some who take the volumetric, some who multiply the volumetric by the premium.

where's the ahtung of the experiment?

You figure it out yourself, if you have ah...y volume, what is there to think about, and if the volumes are as they are now, for the holidays, that's when you look at OI, in general, according to the situation, and ideally the volume with OI.
pako:
point your finger

right mouse - properties... Look at the tabs.

Or throw the file here

You're converting the pdf to txt, right?
