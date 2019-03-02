FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1237

Ishim:
Doubt is right! that's the main principle of growth! (self-doubt..., I collect statistics of D1 predictions since 2012. - believe me the statistics are positive).
It's hard to be wrong on D1 - the small noise is filtered out as much as possible!!! Another thing is that it is very, very long!!! That is, the signal can work within a month, and it can last for years!
 
mmmoguschiy:
Ishim:
positive statistics is not as simple as reasoning without doing anything. (over a glass about the stars).
I don't believe it.
 
mmmoguschiy:

time and volume is drawn, from the level upwards I plan:


 

no volume on the Eura yet, but there is time and a level:


That's it, Strange is gone. There will be no prognosis)


 
_new-rena:

No forecast - no news today - sideways. All on the bench.
 
_new-rena:

how's the tobacco?
Lesorub:
how's the tobacco?
Smoking on the sofa. Let's see what happens...
