FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1237
Doubt is right! that's the main principle of growth! (self-doubt..., I collect statistics of D1 predictions since 2012. - believe me the statistics are positive).
On D1 it's hard to go wrong - the fine noise is filtered out as much as possible!!! Another thing is that it is very, very long! That is, the signal can work within a month or it can last for years.
positive statistics is not as simple as reasoning without doing anything. (over a glass about the stars).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2015
Ishim, 2015.03.29 17:05believe me the statistics are positive).
time and volume is drawn, from the level upwards I plan:
no volume on the Eura yet, but there is time and a level:
That's it, Strange is gone. There will be no prognosis)
how's the tobacco?