FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 77
deployed or not ????
1597, brace yourself ))))
but 1.1670 is mine.
This blue-green one is such a special grandpa's 50% )))) As they say here the pound is lying on it )))) But the grey one is a possible bottom if they turn it around ))))
So 1597 is in force.But there's nothing there :-) I have .
You spoil me with your drawings.)
Thanks !
How can there be anything there? ))) Continuum )))
I'll keep an eye on it.
An energy cloud, like any price corridor, has a lower and an upper level that forms a spread)))) On a calm market this spread is usually put back up or down once and we take profit.) Everything works well and beautifully, forecasts are fulfilled and Fibs do wonders. But once the price goes off the chain and this spread in a long trend can be postponed several times and every time on its border (100%) or 50% border many TPs see a reversal and it is a NORMAL. Because we are all human and we all have our own threshold of pain or high. But the price keeps on moving ... )))
Thank you.
So, intrigue, scandal, investigation? Atlanta's got the quid on clay feet? ;-)
And that wasn't a prediction...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
FOREX - Trends, predictions and implications
Silent, 2014.12.23 13:48
Nice play on the eu.
Now it would be so logical to have a rollback and collapse to parity ;-)
Nice. Hearsay.
Not a forecast yet.
All to parity and then all the world to switch to the quid. New world order. No headaches.
The holidays continue. Hello all :-)
oil will find its price and the rosy dreams of parity will come crashing down. most likely the bx will skyrocket. we have already discussed the reaction of pairs in fractions...
it has long been discussed that the national currencies will depreciate. so the prospect is unfortunate and unlikely to happen.
oil will find its price and the rosy dreams of parity will be over. most likely the Bx will go up by leaps and bounds.
It has long been discussed that the national currencies will fall in value
Indices are pulling back (SSE, DJE, Esk)
Strategist metals have scored further declines, the others are probing the bottom. Who wanted to, has stocked up to the bitter end.
The doll will play around, the gap will close, then we'll see.
Expensive dollar is a double-edged sword, the U.S. is losing on exports.
As for parity. The euras have been freely allowed into the risk zone and the end of the 7 year cycle is still six months away. I don't know what they'll decide. I don't believe it, but I wouldn't rule it out.
ps the quid index